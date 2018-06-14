Court allows fresh SLC elections

The Appeal Court lifted the stay order issued preventing the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) election from being held and allowed the calling of nominations for fresh elections, today.

Sports Minister Faiszer Musthapha and the Secretary to the Ministry has informed the court that steps will be taken to hold fresh elections for the country’s cricket governing body.

This was informed to the court by Deputy Solicitor General Sumathi Dharmawardena, appearing on behalf of the minister and the ministerial secretary, when the petition submitted by former SLC Secretary Nishantha Ranatunga seeking a court order preventing the Thilanga Sumathipala from contesting the election for the Presidency of SLC was taken up today (14).

He stated that steps will be taken to hold the elections on a future date and that the nominations which have been received so far will be cancelled and fresh nominations will be called.