Countrywide train strike from midnight

Locomotive operators and railway guards will launch a countrywide strike from midnight today as, they say, the government has not met eight demands they have put forward.

Rail Guards Union President WM Janaka Fernando told media Saman Ekanayake, Secretary to the Prime Minister, had promised to solve their problems but that pledge had been reneged on.

Fernando said that his union had informed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in writing that they would launch a countrywide strike starting from midnight Tuesday.