Home / LATEST / Countrywide train strike from midnight

Countrywide train strike from midnight

neo 11 hours ago LATEST Leave a comment 42 Views

Locomotive operators and railway guards will launch a countrywide strike from midnight today as, they say, the government has not met eight demands they have put forward.

 

Rail Guards Union President WM Janaka Fernando told media Saman Ekanayake, Secretary to the Prime Minister, had promised to solve their problems but that pledge had been reneged on.

 

Fernando said that his union had informed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in writing that they would launch a countrywide strike starting from midnight Tuesday.

About neo

Check Also

Tri-shaw unions divided over fare hike

Three wheel unions are divided over the proposed fare increase for the first kilometer with …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved