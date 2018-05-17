Countrywide docs strike today over FTAs

Declaring a 24 hour countrywide strike commencing 8 am today (May 17) against Sri Lanka-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (SLSFTA) and a move to finalise Economic and Technology Cooperation Agreement (ETCA) with India, the Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA) yesterday alleged that President Maithripala Sirisena hadn’t responded to their call for an urgent meeting to discuss the matter.

GMOA Secretary Dr. Haritha Aluthge said that in spite of President Sirisena being briefed of the situation, the GMOA couldn’t secure an opportunity to make further representations.

Sri Lanka and Singapore signed the agreement on January 23, 2018 following 18 months of negotiations.

Dr. Aluthge assured that emergency services would be maintained during the strike. The GMOA also assured uninterrupted services at maternity hospitals, children’s hospitals, cancer hospitals, medical units where kidney patients were treated and military hospitals.