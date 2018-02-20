Corruption case against Wimal Weerawansa postponed to May 16

The case filed by the Bribery Commission against former Minister and National Freedom Front leader Wimal Weerawansa will be taken up for hearing on the 16th of May.

Colombo High Court Judge Vikum Kaluarachchi postponed the case when it was taken up for hearing yesterday.

Wimal Weerawansa has been accused of having obtained assets and money worth Rs. 75 million illegally in a manner that exceeded his legal income from January 01, 2010 to December 31, 2014, during the former regime.

The Colombo High Courts last month served indictments on Wimal Weerawansa and enlarged him on bail granting the Bribery Commission’s request for more time for the filing of the relevant case file of the case.

The Bribery Commission today handed over the documents pertaining to the indictments of the complainant side to the defense party.