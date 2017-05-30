Corruption case against Gotabhaya et al on July 12

Colombo Chief Magistrate Lal Ranasinghe Bandara yesterday fixed the next date of inquiry of the corruption charges against former Secretary of Defence Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, Nissanka Senadhipathi and a few others for July 12.

They are suspected of running an illegal floating armoury off the shores of Galle.

The complainants, the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption and the CID, have alleged abuse of public funds amounting up to several billions of rupees.

Romesh de Silva, PC appeared for Rajapaksa. Deputy Solicitor General Janaka Bandara appeared for the state.

The complainants have said that the Sri Lanka Navy could have looked after the seas of Sri Lanka at a lower cost.

On July 12, the counsel of all parties concerned will make oral submissions.