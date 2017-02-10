COPE wants more clout

Share ! tweet







The Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) has asked for more powers including authority to conduct public hearings, its Chairman Sunil Handunnetti said yesterday. Mr Handunnetti told a media briefing that the committee has presented these proposals on to the committee appointed by Speaker to look into the amendment of standing orders.

"COPE has asked for the amendments of standing orders for it to conduct public hearings and to open the sessions to the media," he said. Mr Handunnetti said the COPE had for the amendments to standing orders so that it could summon others who are outside public enterprises.

Mr Handunnetti who elaborated future action which COPE intended taking about 15 state enterprises which had incurred a total loss of Rs 110 billion, said the committee will summon the officers of these institutions to ensure corrective action.