COPE report to be debated later this month

COPE report on the Central Bank bond scam will be debated later this month, political sources say.

It is expected that the report will be taken for debate on January 24 when the parliament convenes again.

The report was presented to parliament on October 28 by COPE Chairman Sunil Handunetti.

The report said that former CBSL Governor Arjuna Mahendran was responsible for the bond scam. He was accused of insider dealing in favor of his son-in-law Arjun Aloysius.