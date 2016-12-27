COPE report must be debated first in 2017: Handunnetti

Share ! tweet







COPE Chairman and Parliamentarian Sunil Handunnetti said that as there is a reasonable doubt that the government was attempting to protect the persons involved in the Central Bank Bond issue, the country was looking what further action would be taken with regard to the COPE report into the bond issue. Addressing a media conference,

MP Handunnetti also said the main priority in the new year should be a parliament debate on the COPE report. Stressing on the importance of taking the COPE report on the Bond issue for debate in Parliament, he also said that “as the report belonged to Parliament itself, it should be taken for debate as the first task next year.