Contempt of SC against website editor

The Supreme Court yesterday fixed for motion on May 16, the application for contempt of the Supreme Court filed by Attorney-at-Law Madura Witharana, citing as the first respondent, the editor of the Lanka e-New website Sandaruwan Senadheera.

Time was given to amend the caption, changing the address of Senadheera, from Malabe, Sri Lanka to London, U.K.

The petitioner has said that this website has published news defamatory of 18 judicial officers of Sri Lanka, in 14 bulletins. The victims include judges of the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, High Court and the Magistrate’s Court.

The petition has said that this kind of fabricated news could unduly erode the public confidence in the judiciary. The defendant Senadheera should be charged and punished for contempt of Court.

Hemantha Warankulasuriya President’s Counsel appeared with Manohara de Silva PC and Avinda Wijesurendra for the petitioner Madhura Witharana.

The Bench comprised Justice Buwanaka Aluwihare, Justice Sisira de Abrew and Justice Anil Gooneratne.