Contempt of court case against Gnanasara Thera re-fixed

The Court of Appeal, yesterday, re-fixed the date of inquiry, against the Venerable Galagodaatte Gnanasara Thera, who was summoned for contempt of court, for having disturbed the proceedings of the Magistrate’s Court of Homagama during the proceedings of the inquiry against Army Officers, suspected of having abducted Pradeep Ekneligoda.

The original complainant is the Magistrate of Homagama.

Counsel Anusha Pemasinghe, yesterday told the Court of Appeal, that her client, the Thera, was not well yesterday. She gave the undertaking that the Thera would appear before the Court on the next date of hearing. A medical certificate would be submitted on that day, she said

Deputy Solicitor General, Dileepa Pieris appeared for the Attorney General.

The Bench comprised, Justice Rohini Welgama (President) and Justice S. Thurairajah.