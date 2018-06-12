Construction of Kandy-Colombo expressway will be completed soon-Kiriella

Minister of Public Enterprise and Kandy City Development Lakshman Kiriella says the construction of the Kandy Expressway will be completed despite the challenges.

The Minister said this speaking at a ceremony held to commence the construction work of the D S Senanayake library auditorium and the fire brigade department building in Kandy today.

Minister Kiriella said the Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has promised to complete the construction of the Expressway regardless of the challenges.

He said that some people have made claims that the expressway will not be built since the cost is high.

“We have commenced the work on the expressway and we will not allow anyone to stop the project. We need the support of everyone disregarding the party differences to make the project successful,” Minister Kiriella added.