Complaint of snatching nomination list

Police have received a complaint that a gang led by a former UPFA Horana Pradeshiya Sabha member grabbed the UPFA nominations list from the house of an SLFP group leader at Pokunuwita on Sunday (17) night.

According to the complaint, former UPFA PS member Priyantha Jayalath, together with a group of his supporters, allegedly stormed the house of Erny Kithulgoda and assaulted him, damaged properties and left the place with the nominations list, mobile phones and other documents. Jayalath has vehemently denied the allegation.

The complaint lodged by Kithulgoda said that Jayalath was angry because the latter’s name had not been included in the nominations list for the forthcoming local government polls.

Kithulgoda was a close supporter of the late Prime Minister Ratnasiri Wickremanayake and worked as a private secretary of the ex-prime minister.