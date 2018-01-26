Compensation for Aluthgama riot victims to be paid after LG polls

The payment of compensation to the victims of the 2014 riots in Aluthgama will be made after the completion of the Local Government elections, Government Information Department said according to the sources at the Prison Reforms, Rehabilitation, Resettlement and Hindu Religious Affairs Ministry.

Sri Lanka’s Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the government to pay compensation to the victims of the communal violence occurred on 15th and 16th of June 2014 in Beruwela, Aluthgama areas.

The Treasury had reportedly approved the funds but the payment was delayed due to the upcoming LG elections. However, the Ministry official has said that as soon as the elections are over, compensation would be paid to the victims.

The Aluthgama residents have welcomed the measures taken by the government regarding the payment of compensation despite the delay.

Properties belonging to 273 families in the Beruwela and Aluthgama areas were destroyed by unidentified people during the clashes.

The Army has repaired the houses and other buildings damaged during the riots. However no compensation was paid for the victims to replace the furniture and the other household items and to restore the livelihood of the victims.