Commission hearing on bond scam briefly suspended

The hearing by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) into the controversial Central Bank bond issue was briefly suspended to seek the Attorney General’s advice over the presence of lawyers representing perpetual treasuries during the hearing.

The public hearing on the bond issue commenced yesterday at the commission office in the Courts Complex at Court Avenue and is continuing for the second day today.

The PCoI is comprised with Supreme Court Judges K. T. Chithrasiri and P.S. Jayawardena, and retired deputy auditor general K. Velupillai.



