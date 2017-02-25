Commercial Bank named Best Internet Bank in Sri Lanka

Share ! tweet







The Commercial Bank of Ceylon has been recognised as the Best Internet Bank in Sri Lanka in 2016 by the prestigious Global Banking & Finance Review of the UK.

Created to recognise companies of all sizes that are prominent in particular areas of expertise and excellence within the global financial community, the award acknowledges the high quality of service and innovation offered by Commercial Bank’s Online Banking platform.

"Expanding the versatility and reach of our internet banking services has been a key focus area at Commercial Bank over the past two years," the Bank’s Managing Director/CEO Jegan Durairatnam said. "We are therefore greatly encouraged by this international accolade, which specifically recognises the innovation, achievement, strategy and progressive and inspirational changes taking place within the financial sector."

Commercial Bank’s Online Banking platform offers a wide range of services such as fund transfers between accounts maintained in eight different major international currencies, cross currency payments which are possible 24/7 covering six major currencies, checking balances of current, savings, investment, loan, and credit card accounts, transfering funds between own accounts and to registered third parties who have Commercial Bank accounts on a real-time basis around the clock, real time fund transfers to any bank in Sri Lanka on the CEFTs network 24/7, payments and fund transfers via Commercial Bank Credit cards for customers who do not want to use the money in their bank accounts, online payments for airline bookings, application for Fixed Deposits, Personal Loans and Housing Loans, investing in Treasury Bills and effecting payments for share trading.

The Online Banking service also supports bill payments to more than 36 entities in nine categories such as Telephone, Electricity, Water, Credit Cards, Insurance, Pay TV, Education, Sports and Recreation and Rates. – Com Bank