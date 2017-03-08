Com Bank goes for Rs. 10 bn Rights Issue to boost Tier 1 Capital

Share ! tweet







The Commercial Bank of Sri Lanka is going for a Rs. 10.1 billion Rights Issue to boost its Tier 1 Capital to facilitate future business growth. The Commercial Bank Board of Directors at a recent meeting decided on the latest capital raising exercise subject to approval from shareholders and regulators, a market analyst said.

It has been proposed to issue 84.515 million voting shares at Rs. 113.60

each on the basis of one new voting share for every 10 held. Non voting Rights will also be on the basis of one for every 10 held at Rs. 90.80 per share.

The number of shares is calculated after adjusting for the shares to be issued as scrip dividend amounting to Rs. 2 per share which is to be approved by shareholders at the March 30 AGM. The Rights Issue will be taken up on March 30 as well.

The stated capital of Commercial Bank is Rs. 25.1 billion. If the Employee Share Option Plan (EOP) options are exercised by employees, the number of ordinary voting shares will be increased accordingly