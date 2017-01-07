Colombo-Kandy expressway construction on track – Kiriella

Share ! tweet







Twenty-two thousand blocks of land had been surveyed so far for the construction of Colombo-Kandy Expressway (CKE), Higher Education and Highways Minister Lakshman Kiriella said.

The central expressway was proposed to commence from Kadawatha on Colombo Outer Circular Highway (E002) and ends at Dambulla on Ambepussa – Kurunagala – Trincomalee Road (A006 Road); with an expressway link to Kandy starting from Potuhera and ending at Galageda on Katugastota – Kurunagala – Puttalam Road (A010) and it passes through the main towns such as Gampaha, Mirigama, Nakalagamuwa, Potuhera, Kurunagala, Ridigama, Melsiripura and Galewela and the Kandy Link passes through Rambukkana and Naranwala.

According to the Central Expressway Project Office, the land acquisition process is in progress and only 22 percent has been completed so far and the construction is scheduled to be completed by 2020.