Colombo High Court Judge Sampath Wijeratne yesterday fixed the trial against UPFA Parliamentarian Mahindananda Aluthgamage for September 29 and October 11.

Aluthgamage has been indicted with money laundering up to Rs 2.9 million, belonging to a trade union called, the Sri Lanka Independent Labour Congress. The Registrar of the Court was directed to summon the first 10 witnesses to be present on that day.

The accused Aluthgamage was yesterday present in court.

He is on bail at present.