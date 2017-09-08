Colombo Dockyard to build a ship for Japan

Colombo Dockyard has begun building a cable-laying vessel for Kokusai Cable Ship Co. Ltd., the Sri Lankan yard’s first ship for a Japanese customer.

The keel laying ceremony for the ship with a diesel electric propulsion system took place at Colombo port Thursday.

It is Colombo Dockyard’s first cable-laying ship and biggest contract so far.

Designed by Norway’s Vard Designs, the vessel is intended for sub-sea operations and cable laying and repair work and shall be built to Class NK and also meet Japanese government regulatory requirements.

The vessel, which measures 111.3m-long and 21.5m-wide, is also the biggest vessel to be built by Colombo Dockyard, which is majority-owned by Onomichi Dockyard Co. Ltd of Japan.