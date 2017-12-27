Colombo could be like Delhi soon

Colombo could face air pollution issue like New Delhi soon, Central Environment Trust Director Sajeewa Chamikara said yesterday.

He said that the city of Colombo could face an air pollution issue like New Delhi as a result of increased emissions.

“These emissions remain in the lower atmosphere with the increase of humidity and reduction of temperature as it is experienced these days. Emissions increase as a result of increasing vehicular activity and construction work.

“This situation could get enhanced with the urbanisation and industrialisation. All of these will be accumulated into an air pollution issue like in New Delhi,” he said.

Mr. Chamikara said filling of wetlands for construction could also create more environmental issues.

“Filling of wetlands has become severe in Colombo and suburbs,” he added.

In addition, he said the Port City project had also created some issues.