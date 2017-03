Share ! tweet







Second, third and fourth year students attached to the Colombo Universities Faculty of Arts have been banned from entering the premises, Vice Chancellor of the Faculty of Arts, Professor Lakshman Dissanayaka stated.

He further added that all academic activities pertaining to those years have been suspended.

The measures have been put in place after a clash broke out between students last night (8), over a student election.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital.