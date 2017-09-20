CoI directs Mahendran to provide explanation

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Yasantha Kodagoda, PC, yesterday revealed to the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (CoI) probing the alleged bond scams that data pertaining to calls taken from two mobile phones used by former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran, for a period of 11 months, had gone missing.

The former Governor appeared before the Bond Commission yesterday.

ASG Kodagoda said that as the data in respect of the period under investigation by the CoI were missing they wanted to clarify some matters with Mahendran before proceeding with investigations.

President Maithripala Sirisena appointed the Bond Commission in January this year.

Kodagoda said so when Romesh De Silva, PC, appearing for Mehendran sought further clarification regarding one of the questions posed by the commission to his client.

ASG Kodagoda said that their technical experts had confirmed that data pertaining to the period under investigation by the Bond Commission were missing.

Mahendran’s Counsel and ASG exchanged heated words over the missing telephone data.