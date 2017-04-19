CMC finds five sites to dispose city’s garbage

Share ! tweet







The Commissioner of Colombo Municipal Council V.K. Anura said the garbage collected in Sri Lanka's capital city of Colombo will be disposed at five different places including Karadiyana and Dompe in western Province.

The Kesbewa Magistrate granted permission to Colombo Municipal Council to dispose 350 metric tons of garbage collected daily from the city of Colombo to Karadiyana site.

He ordered the director of the waste management authority to allow the CMC to dispose garbage to the site until the 28th of this month.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people today protested against the attempt to dispose garbage to the Kirindiwela- Maligawatte integrated waste management center.

Gampaha senior SP Muditha Prasanna has explained the current situation to the people in the area.