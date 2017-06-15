Cinnamon’s therapeutic value should be identified – Daya

Minister or primary industries Daya Gamage says the therapeutic value of cinnamon has to be identified in order to make proper commercial use of the spice.

He was addressing a seminar at his ministry auditorium today (15) on increasing cinnamon export revenue to one billion dollars.

The minister said public awareness should be raised on a beverage made out of cinnamon.

Noting that Sri Lankan cinnamon has a big demand and value in the world market, he said geological research would be carried out to identify different chemical contents in soil in different areas.

He said the 37 per cent export revenue in 2005 has now declined to 14 pc, and that imports should be curtailed and produced increased in order to reduce the 10 million dollar gap between import and export values.

State officials and private sector representatives attended the seminar.