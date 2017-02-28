Cinnamon exports could be doubled by 2020 -Daya

Share ! tweet







The government could double the cinnamon export by 2020 if focuses on Research and Development on Cinnamon proper manner, because, Sri Lanka’s cinnamon supposed to be the best in the world, which has a ready market , Minister of Primary Industries Daya Gamage said.

“Cinnamon industry has a huge export market potential, but has not done very little research on the sector. The government has now taken keen interest to develop the sector with the strengthening the research activities with the assistance of the National Science Foundation,” Minister told at the inauguration ceremony of the Special Project on Cinnamon at the Ministry of Primary Industries at Battaramulla. Several university academics, industry specialists, exporters and other stakeholdrers were present at the event.

This new project has been launched Ministry of Primary Industries together with the National Science Foundation to release research papers by various universities and other research institutes not only in Sri Lanka but also overseas as well.

He said that a Special unit will also be set up by the Ministry in the future with the private sector, universities and other industry stakeholder participation to fund future research on this sector in the future.

Minister Gamage said that the government has allocated Rs 50 million for the Agriculture Department in Matara to do research and development unfortunately with that money only five soil test have done on that particular year.

Further Agriculture Department has done 137 researches on the sector but most of them have only confined only to research papers. ” If those research used for the betterment for the country and for the economy more efficient and effective manner, Minister said.

He said that cinnamon cultivation will spread to other nontraditional areas especially in Ampara and Pollonnaruwa district in order to give a boost to the sector, where the export market is concerned.

Minister Gamage assured to provide necessary funds for research and development activities carried out by various universities and research institutes to promote this sector has a major foreign exchange earner to the government coffers, he said.

Secretary to the Ministry of Primary Industries, Bandula Wickramaarchchci said that the Ministry has a strategic plant to double the cinnamon export by 2020.

He said that they would to focus on value added cinnamon products for the export market and the launching of special projects on cinnamon with the assistance of the National Science Foundation help to reach the target.

Secretary also said that the government has allocated Rs 50 million for the cinnamon industry for the first time after setting up the Ministry.

At the event Minister Gamage awarded certificates of excellence five academics on their research papers.