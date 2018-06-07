CID to record statement from MR over Keith’s abduction

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), probing the abduction and assault on Keith Noyahr, the Associate Editor, The Nation in May 2008 is expected to record a statement from former President Mahinda Rajapaksa soon.

A senior police officer told The island that investigators had decided to clarify some issues with the former President following a statement recorded from Speaker Karu Jayasuriya.

Jayasuriya is reported to have told the CID that he had saved Noyahr’s life by promptly getting in touch with the then President immediately after hearing the alleged abduction.

Police have sought a date from the former President to record his statement.