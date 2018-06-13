CID questions Ex – intelligence chief

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) yesterday questioned National Intelligence Chief retired DIG Sisira Mendis in connection with the assassination of the Sunday Leader editor Lasantha Wickrematunga in January 2009 and the abduction and assault on the Associate Editor of The Nation Keith Noyahr in May 2008.

A senior police officer told The Island that the police had recorded his statement for about six hours.

At the time of Wickrematunga’s assassination, Mendis was the senior officer in charge of the CID.

Mendis was appointed the head of National Intelligence after the change of government in January 2015.

The top officer revealed that investigators had ascertained from Mendis valuable information in respect of those incidents.