CID probes close associates of former President’s family in Thajudeen murder case

The Criminal Investigations Department of Police today told a Sri Lankan court that statements have been recorded from several persons who are close associates of family members of former president Parliamentarian Mahinda Rajapaksa in connection with the murder of national rugby player Wasim Thajudeen.

When the case was taken for hearing today, Deputy Solicitor General Dilan Ratnayake appearing on behalf of the CID told the Colombo Magistrate’s Court that the victim’s mobile phone had been subjected to a special analysis.

In addition a laptop used by Thajudeen has been directed to the Moratuwa University to get an analysis report, he informed the court.

The CID is conducting into several persons connected with the family members of the ex-president and that the police had recorded statements from those individuals, the counsel added.

In addition, investigations are being carried out with regard to two vehicles used by the Navy during the period from 1st May – 30th May 2012 when the rugby player was killed.

The Deputy Solicitor General also informed the judiciary said that an investigation is being conducted into the telephone processing systems at President’s House, Presidential Secretariat and the Temple Trees.