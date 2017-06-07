CIABOC awaits AG’s decision

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) will not act on its own findings in respect of Treasury bond scams in Feb 2015 and March 2016 until the Attorney General makes known his decision on the presidential probe report.

The CIABOC initiated inquiries into bond scams in early 2015 during Dilrukshi Dias Wickramasinghe’s tenure as the Director General of CIABOC. Last year Sarath Jayamanne succeeded Wickramasinghe following the former’s resignation in protest against President Sirisena’s outburst at her institution. They are both Additional Solicitors General.

The three-member presidential commission of Inquiry commenced sittings this year.

An authoritative official told The Island that CIABOC would await the AG’s decision though its own investigations were almost complete. “We are of the view that a decision to move court should be taken following discussions between the AG and the CIABOC.” A hasty move on the part of the CIABOC would be detrimental to the overall investigation, the official said, adding that the AG could decide on the report without calling for a fresh police investigation.

Responding to another query, the official said that the Presidential Commission Act had been amended to enable the AG to decide on the basis of evidence gathered by a Presidential Commission.