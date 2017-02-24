Chinese Communist Party pledges support to make Sri Lanka the economic hub

Share ! tweet







A high ranking official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) today pledged China's full support to Sri Lanka's efforts to make the island nation a hub of the Indian Ocean.

The head of the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China Song Tao, who is leading a delegation to the country, gave this assurance when the delegation met with the Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe at Temple Trees.

During the meeting, the CPC leader recalled that it was the United National Party, the first political party of Sri Lanka, initiated relations with China by establishing trade ties with China soon after the establishment of the People's Republic of China.

The visiting Chinese Minister further assured the Prime Minister that his country would extend maximum support for the forward march of Sri Lanka, based on the long standing ties between the Chinese Communist Party and the United National Party.

Mr. Song pointed out that despite the changes that have taken place in the political map locally as well as internationally, Sri Lanka had continuously maintained friendly ties with China.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe expressing his gratitude to China for the friendly relations with Sri Lanka, said it is an opportune time for the two countries to look into the role that could be played in the Reawakening Asia based on the two nation's experiences.

Emphasizing that Sri Lanka always adhered to the non-aligned policy, the Premier said the policy of the present government is to maintain relations with every country without being a threat or causing hindrance.