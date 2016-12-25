Chinese assistance to set up three technical colleges with full facilities in rural areas

The Chinese government has agreed to build three 'super' technical colleges with all facilities in rural areas, the Ministry of Skills Development and Vocational Training.

According to the Ministry, the three technical colleges will be set up in Hambanthota, Puttalam and Moneragala and the Chinese government has agreed to provide all the facilities to accommodate 2000 students at a time at each center.

The offer was received as a result of the discussions the State Minister of Skills Development and Vocational Training Palitha Range Bandara had with the Chinese Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs during his recent visit to China, the Ministry said.

It was decided at negotiations that three institutions will be named as Lanka China tech.