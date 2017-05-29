China to provide US$ 2.2 million worth emergency disaster relief goods

The Chinese government announced that it will donate emergency humanitarian disaster relief goods worth a total amount of RMB 15 million (about 2.2 million US dollars) to Sri Lankan people who were affected by floods and landslides.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang sent condolence messages to Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe respectively on the tragic loss of life and property following the heavy rains that led to severe floods and landslides recently, the Chinese Embassy in Colombo said.

“On behalf of the Government and people of the People’s Republic of China, the Chinese leaders extended sympathy and condolences to the Leaders, Government and people of Sri Lanka,” the Embassy said adding that the Chinese Government will give full support to the disaster relief operations of the Sri Lankan Government.