China to invest US$ 5 billion in Sri Lanka: Ranil

China would invest US$ 5 billion in Sri Lanka within the next two to three years, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinge said today. Speaking during the opening of the Southern Industrial Development Zone in Hambantota ,

Mr. Wickremesinge said it would boost employment opportunities and would enhance the life style of the people.

“I would like to thank the Chinese Ambassador for confirming this investment" he said. Chinese Ambassador Yi Xianliang, who confirmed this, said Chinese investors would always give priority to Sri Lanka. He said China-Sri Lanka bilateral relations were a role model for all bilateral relations in the world.