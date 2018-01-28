China to develop strategic partnership with Sri Lanka

The new Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Cheng Xueyuan has vowed to promote a strategic partnership with Sri Lanka.

Cheng, who arrived in Colombo last week, was received at the Katunayake International Airport by Foreign Ministry officials, Deputy Ambassador Pang Chunxue, Embasy officials and well wishers.

The Ambassador said that China would also work towards acheiving peace, stability and prosperity in South Asia.

“We are ready to jointly build a China-Sri Lanka community of shared destiny, aimed at improving the lives of our peoples, on the basis of win-win cooperation,” he emphasized. “I look forward to developing a strategic partnership, strengthening the Belt and Road Initiative and also implementing cooperative agreements under the guidance of our leaders.”

Cheng said that having set foot on Sri Lankan soil, he could see for himself it’s varied beauty, which he had learnt from text books as a schoolboy .

Flowers and smiles reflected each other and he had already fallen in love with Sri Lanka, he said noting with appreciation the warm and friendly welcome received.