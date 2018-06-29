Home / POLITICS / China funding MR’s campaign: Ranjan

China funding MR's campaign: Ranjan

Social Empowerment Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayake today lodged a complaint with the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) against former president Mahinda Rajapaksa over the recent allegations revealed by the New York Times.

The New York Times in an article published on Monday (25) exposed that at least $7.6 million was dispensed from China Harbor’s account at Standard Chartered Bank to affiliates of Mr. Rajapaksa’s campaign, according to a document, seen by The Times, from an active internal government investigation.

