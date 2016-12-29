Cheap drugs vanish from market with price controls

Share ! tweet







Low price pharmaceuticals were no longer available in the market following a government intervention to reduce drug prices, health sources told .

Citing an example, a senior psychiatrist says that ‘Imipramine’ a drug used to treat patients suffering from depression has not been available in the market for two months.

He said the antidepressant drug which was also on the list of essential drugs, but patients now had to buy another drug at a higher price.

The senior doctor said a patient had earlier spent only Rs. 250 on ‘Imipramine’ a month, but now that patient had to spend more than Rs. 750 on the alternative per month.





He alleged that some companies did not import low price drugs.





"These drugs are not available even in State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC) outlets," he said.





Chairman of the SPC Sarath Liyanage, contacted for comment, said his outfit would not allow drug shortages to be created.





He however said if a quality failure had been identified in some drug, it was removed from the market.