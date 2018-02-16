Changes for UNP soon

.The United National Party (UNP) is to undergo changes with party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe expected to make an announcement on changes soon.

Informed sources said some of the members in the party’s parliamentary group had requested him to name a successor. Mr Wickremesinghe had then told them that priority should be given to forming a stable government first and then he would make decisions on the changes in the party. However some members had asked him to make an announcement soon.

UNP General Secretary Kabir Hashim who spoke to journalists after the parliamentary group meeting said the group agreed that the party should go in for reforms. However he declined to elaborate on the changes.

Minister Gayantha Karunatileke also confirmed that the party will go in for reforms.

MP Dr Kavinda Jayawardene said the party had decided to make changes in order to make it a strong vibrant political force. He said the National Youth Front would make some proposals on the reforms shortly.