Chandimal to lead

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) today named the 15-member squad selected to play in the upcoming two T20i matches Sri Lanka is set to play against the Bangladesh in the ongoing tour.

The first T20 will be played on the 15th February and the 2nd will be played on the 18th February, 2018.

Minister of Sports Dayasiri Jayasekera has given his approval to the squad, which will be captained by Test skipper Dinesh Chandimal in the absence of Angelo Mathews.

Dinesh Chandimal – Captain
Upul Tharanga
Danushka Gunathilaka
Kusal Janith Perera
Thisara Perera
Asela Gunaratne
Niroshan Dickwella
Dasun Shanaka
Isuru Udana
Shehan Madushanka
Jeffrey Vandersay
Akila Dananjaya
Amila Aponso
Jeevan Mendis
Asitha Fernando

