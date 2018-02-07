Chandimal to lead

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) today named the 15-member squad selected to play in the upcoming two T20i matches Sri Lanka is set to play against the Bangladesh in the ongoing tour.

The first T20 will be played on the 15th February and the 2nd will be played on the 18th February, 2018.

Minister of Sports Dayasiri Jayasekera has given his approval to the squad, which will be captained by Test skipper Dinesh Chandimal in the absence of Angelo Mathews.

Dinesh Chandimal – Captain

Upul Tharanga

Danushka Gunathilaka

Kusal Janith Perera

Thisara Perera

Asela Gunaratne

Niroshan Dickwella

Dasun Shanaka

Isuru Udana

Shehan Madushanka

Jeffrey Vandersay

Akila Dananjaya

Amila Aponso

Jeevan Mendis

Asitha Fernando