Chandika Hathurusinghe for post of National Head Coach

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the cricket authority Wednesday confirmed that it would explore the possibility of recruiting Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha for the post of National Head Coach.

President of Sri Lanka Cricket, Thilanga Sumathipala has written to the Bangladesh Cricket Board informing them that SLC is in discussion with Hathurusingha’s attorneys and would offer him the position subject to the full release of his contractual obligations of the BCB.

“I have written personally to the BCB President, Mr. Nazmul Hassan informing him of our intentions,” SLC President said.

Speaking on the probable appointment, SLC President said there is no doubt that ‘Hathuru’ would be a great fit for Sri Lanka cricket with the direction of both the short and long terms goals.

“The Executive Committee is both convinced and confident that he is the right man for the job, and we would like to bring him on board in a professional and transparent manner” Sumathipala said.

Sri Lanka’s national coach position became vacant in June this year when South African Graham Ford resigned after a second stint that lasted a mere 15 months. The SLC elevated Nic Pothas as interim coach while looking for a suitable candidate.