Central Bank issues new set of Rs.5 and Rs. 1 coins

Share ! tweet







The Central Bank of Sri Lanka announced Monday that a new set of circulation coins of Rupee 1 and Rupees 5 will be issued to circulation.

The Bank said the new set of coins will be issued after changing the metal/alloy from brass plated steel (gold color) to stainless steel (silver color).

The edge lettering of the Rupees 5 coin has been removed in the new stainless steel coin.

All other specifications including dimensions and designs of the above said coins remain same as of Rupee 1 coin and Rupees 5 coin that have been issued since 2005.

The new coins will be legal tender in Sri Lanka for payments and will be a liability of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka while in circulation.