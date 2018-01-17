Central Bank confirms conducting a forensic audit into past bond issues

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka confirmed today that in response to the numerous requests, the Bank will conduct a forensic audit into the issuance of Treasury bonds during the period from 2008 -2014.

In a statement issued today, the Central Bank declining to provide more details, said the audit will focus on government securities and EPF operations during the period 2008-2014 and it would be conducted by an external party.

The full statement issued by the Central Bank:

There has been a call for an immediate statement from the Central Bank of Sri Lanka on whether there have been any irregularities in the issuing of government securities during the period 2008-2014.

In this connection, attention is drawn to the Statement issued by the Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka on 11th January 2018. The last paragraph, therein indicates that a forensic audit would be conducted. The audit will focus on government securities and EPF operations during the period 2008-2014. This would be conducted by an external party. It is not appropriate to make any statement in this regard prior to the conclusion of the forensic audit.