CEB’s low cost generation plan comes under fire

The Least Cost Long Term Generation Expansion Plan (LCLTGP) 2018-2037 proposed by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) came under strong scrutiny at its public consultations yesterday as the government body, Strategic Enterprise Management (SEMA) stated that the Plan was not in line with the policy of the government.

“The President has made it clear that the government is aiming at 60 percent of the energy mix to be renewables by 2020 and 70 percent by 2030. How can we achieve this if the CEB’s plan only speaks of 35 percent renewable by 2030 and 31 percent by 2037?”, asked SEMA Chairman, Ashoka Abeygunawardana making his submission on the report at BMICH yesterday.

“The CEB’s Plan does not agree with the policy of the government. They have considered renewables as a burden and set a quota for renewables as an afterthought”, he added as he stressed that the government’s policy had no place for more coal power plants despite the CEB insisting on it,” Abeygunawardana said.

He stressed that the CEB needed to take into consideration climate change challenges when proposing their energy mix.