CEB to strike

Share ! tweet







More than 30 trade unions in the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) will meet today to decide when to launch an all-out strike as the government has ignored their 24 hour token strike staged last week demanding the rectification of their salary anomalies.

Convener of CEB Trade Union Alliance, Ranjan Jayalal told The Island that representatives from 32 trade unions in the CEB would meet at its headquarters at 12 noon today.

Jayalal said they had struck work from midnight of April 05 to midnight April 06, but the government had not heeded their request for a discussion.

"Our token strike was successful last week," he said adding 90% of workers had participated in it despite threats from the management.

Jayalal said their members had been threatened by the management in some offices, especially at the Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte call centre.