CEB engineers refuse to cooperate with PUCSL

The Ceylon Electricity Board Engineers’ Union (CEBEU) had called off its work-to-rule campaign but it would not cooperate with the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), CEBEU President Saumya Kumarawadu said.

 

The CEBEU Executive Committee that met this week decided to call off the work-to-rule campaign after the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka had approved the CEB’s base case plan ‘subject to the accommodation of already Cabinet approved “government to government power plants” and the “latest government ‘policy’.

 

