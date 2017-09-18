CEB employees to continue strike

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) employees who are engaged in a continuous strike demanding the government to resolve salary anomalies, will continue the strike despite the government’s warnings, Ceylon Electricity Board Employees Union said.

The Convener of the Ceylon Electricity Board Employees Union Ranjan Jayalal said the strike will continue until the government resolves the salary anomalies issue.

He said the strike action is being carried out for the fifth day and the authorities have to take responsibility for the disruption of power supply in several areas throughout the country.

The union leader further said that all the duties of the Ceylon Electricity Board cannot be done by the Army and challenged the government to if possible, provide uninterrupted power supply with army’s assistance.

The Sri Lanka Army said it has 765 army personnel on standby to assist the state-owned power monopoly to provide uninterrupted power.

The government last week called on the retired CEB employees to return to work as a first step to continue providing uninterrupted electricity essential for the consumers.