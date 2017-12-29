CEA to construct 4 sanitary landfills

The Central Environmental Authority (CEA) is hoping to construct four large-scale sanitary landfills across the country as a measure to resolve the solid waste issue.

CEA Deputy Director General (Waste Management) Eng. J. M. U. Indraratne said the project would be initiated with funds from the Korean Government obtained as a concessionary loan.

The four sanitary landfills are to be constructed at Keerimale in Jaffna, Keerakkulama in Anuradhapura, Meegaswewa in Polonnaruwa and Monrovia Estate in Galle with the CEA having already carried out the preliminary studies and the Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIAR) prepared for the four sanitary landfills.

Mr. Indraratne said the cost of constructing the four landfills had not been calculated as yet but the CEA hoped to award the contract before March next year.