CCC hails government decision to postpone abolition of SVAT system

Sri Lanka's premier business chamber, the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce welcomed the decision by the Ministry of Finance to postpone the abolition of the Simplified Value Added Tax (SVAT) system that was due to come in to effect on 1st April 2017.

The Ceylon Chamber said the decision followed submissions made by the Chamber jointly with the Joint Apparel Association Forum (JAAF), Exporters Association of Sri Lanka (EASL), The Lanka Fruit and Vegetable Producers, Processors and Exporters Association (LFVPPEA), National Chamber of Exporters (NCE), National Chamber of Commerce (NCC) and Sri Lanka Shippers' Council.

The Ceylon Chamber specially thanked the Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe for his intervention in this matter, and actively engaging with the business community.

Previously, the SVAT system was to be abolished on 1st January 2017 as announced in Budget 2017, but was subsequently postponed to 1 April 2017 subsequent to meetings the private sector had with the Prime Minster in early January.

Earlier the private sector technical committee appointed by joint Chambers and Trade Associations to study the government's plan to abolish the current SVAT system has proposed to hold off the move and maintain the current SVAT mechanism until a robust refund mechanism is put in place.