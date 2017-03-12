CBK joins Advisory Leadership of Regional University Empowering Women

Share ! tweet







Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga has accepted an invitation to join the eminent international Council of Patrons of the Asian University for Women (AUW) in Chittagong, Bangladesh.

The University, which is the product of east-west foundational partnerships (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Open Society Foundation, IKEA Foundation etc) and regional cooperation, serves extraordinarily talented women from 15 countries across Asia and the Middle East, including Sri Lanka, providing them with a pathway to service-oriented leadership via an internationally recognized liberal arts undergraduate program.

Students at the university represent a range of backgrounds, and many are the first in their family to attend university. This is made possible due to the university’s commitment to empower young women with potential, bolstered by the support of strong scholarships where merited.

Since AUW’s founding in 2008, 53 Sri Lankans have graduated from the university, and 10 currently attend. As of 2016, a Sri Lankan member of the first group of graduates (Class of 2013) from the university has now become the first AUW alumna to complete a Masters in Public Policy at Oxford University.

Meanwhile, others contribute in roles at leading organizations such as UNDP/UNV, World Vision, Good Neighbors International, American Corner Kandy, Asiri Group, Center for Environmental Justice, and others. Efforts are currently underway to expand Sri Lankan student representation, build national networks of support, and strengthen regional ties amongst Asian and Middle Eastern countries.

As of February 2017, the university’s Vice-Chancellor is Professor Nirmala Rao (OBE), the former Pro-Director at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), UK. In 2015 the university launched its Pathways for Promise initiative welcoming young women from garment factories and from refugee populations to attend a pre-undergraduate program with hopes of them pursuing a bachelor’s degree at AUW. This is currently done with the support of apparel manufacturers in Bangladesh and the Open Society Foundation.

As a member of the AUW Council of Patrons, former President Kumaratunga will be in the company of other members including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasin, the Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg, former Chief Secretary of Hong Kong Anson Chan, former Italian Foreign Minister Emma Bonino, and former Danish Environment Minister Lone Dybkjaer.

As the daughter of the world’s first woman prime minister, and herself the first woman President of Sri Lanka, with decades of experience in challenging barriers facing women, and working to foster an inclusive and pluralistic society in Sri Lanka and beyond, President Kumaratunga’s involvement with the university will enhance regional participation for Sri Lanka’s young women.