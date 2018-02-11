Case against Senadhipathi fixed for February 14

The case against the two accused including Avant-Garde Maritime Services (Pvt) Ltd Chairman Nissanka Senadhipathi for allegedly offering a bribe of Rs.35.5 million regarding the Avant-Garde floating armoury transaction was yesterday fixed for February 14 by the Colombo High Court.

When the case came up before High Court Judge R.Gurusinghe, the Court was informed that both the defence and prosecution will express their stance regarding the documents pertaining to indictments on the next calling date.

On a previous occasion, the Colombo High Court served indictments on Avant-Garde Maritime Services (Pvt) Ltd Chairman Nissanka Senadhipathi and Maj.Gen.Palitha Fernando who headed the state-owned Rakna Lanka company for allegedly offering and accepting a bribe of Rs.35.5 million regarding the Avant-Garde floating armoury transaction.

The Director General of the Bribery Commission had filed indictments against the two accused on 47 counts under Section 17, 19, 21 and 25 of the Bribery Commission Act.

The two accused were arrested by the Bribery Commission on September 6, 2016 for offering a bribe of Rs.35.5 million to Maj. Gen. Palitha Fernando by Avant-Garde Chairman Nissanka Senadhipathi, consequent to the Avant-Garde floating armory transaction between 2012 and 2014.