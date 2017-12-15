Case against Namal and five others fixed for trial on Feb 16

Colombo High Court Judge, Sampath Abeykoon, yesterday fixed for trial on January 16, 2018, a case against UPFA Parliamentarian, Namal Rajapaksa and five other accused persons.

They are accused of allegedly misappropriating Rs. 30 million, in a deal the Gowers Corporate Private Limited owned by Rajapaksa did with another private company.

President’s Counsel Gamini Marapana appeared with Navin Marapana for the accused persons.

The trial which is scheduled to commence on January 16, 2018, will be held on May 30, 31, June 18 and 19, 2018.